Netizens react to old photos of 20-year old Kim Sun Ho

Old photos of one of the most talked-about stars right now, actor Kim Sun Ho have become a hot topic via online communities!

The photos (or GIFs) are of Kim Sun Ho when he was freshly 20-years old, studying at the Seoul Institute of the Arts! It seems that Kim Sun Ho and his colleagues are participating in some form of department show. Some netizens also noticed actor Lee Si Un on the stage alongside Kim Sun Ho.

Can you believe these photos are of Kim Sun Ho from 15-years ago?? (The actor is now 35-years old.)

(Lee Si Un)

2010년 김선호 서울예대 제작실습

“아 형 때문에 떨어졌자나…”



너무 귀여워서 공유하지 않을 수가 x.. 문제 있을 시 삭제합니도 pic.twitter.com/JM8FPeRIO8 — 🚪 (@508ho) December 2, 2020

Netizens said,





"I'm dying TTTT He's too cute TTTT."

"The dimples!!!!!"

"Wow he aged so so well."

"He used to be so cute, now he's so cool and handsome!"

"OMG He was a baby!"

"Wait what's with the hair and the clothes kekekeke, is this the 80's?"

"His laugh is exactly the same kekekeke."

"He was so young and skinny kekekeke."

"He's dressed just like in those old 'Nonstop' series kekekeke."

"OMG oppa I'm so glad you started working out, I love you."

"The fashion was so terrible back then kekekeke. But he looks the same!"

"Heol the dimples~ So cute."





...and more! Are you whipped over Kim Sun Ho yet?