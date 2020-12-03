18

Netizens react to old photos of 20-year old Kim Sun Ho

Old photos of one of the most talked-about stars right now, actor Kim Sun Ho have become a hot topic via online communities!

The photos (or GIFs) are of Kim Sun Ho when he was freshly 20-years old, studying at the Seoul Institute of the Arts! It seems that Kim Sun Ho and his colleagues are participating in some form of department show. Some netizens also noticed actor Lee Si Un on the stage alongside Kim Sun Ho.

Can you believe these photos are of Kim Sun Ho from 15-years ago?? (The actor is now 35-years old.) 

(Lee Si Un)

Netizens said, 


"I'm dying TTTT He's too cute TTTT."
"The dimples!!!!!"
"Wow he aged so so well."
"He used to be so cute, now he's so cool and handsome!"
"OMG He was a baby!"
"Wait what's with the hair and the clothes kekekeke, is this the 80's?"
"His laugh is exactly the same kekekeke."
"He was so young and skinny kekekeke."
"He's dressed just like in those old 'Nonstop' series kekekeke."
"OMG oppa I'm so glad you started working out, I love you."
"The fashion was so terrible back then kekekeke. But he looks the same!"
"Heol the dimples~ So cute."

...and more! Are you whipped over Kim Sun Ho yet?

Huhuhh944 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

ok is it weird that i wanna poke his cute dimple? 🤣

Share

0

brideofchani6,279 pts 2 hours ago 3
2 hours ago

its funny cause he kinda looked like The Lord aka Chani. He even looks the same when he laughs. So I guess now i know what Chani gonna look like when he's 35. He's gonna be FINE AF. I'm gonna need therapy

even if i'm married by then i'll still be sneaking late at night to my phone to heart up all his photos

Share

