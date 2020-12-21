Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah to possibly play the leads in a new drama

Actor Kim Seon Ho and actress Shin Min Ah are considering appearing in the drama 'Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong.'

On December 21st, Shin Min Ah's agency, AM Entertainment, and Kim Seon Ho's agency, Salt Entertainment, confirmed that the two actors are positively considering to star in the drama remake of the movie 'Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong.'



'Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong' premiered in 2004 starring Kim Joo Hyuk and Um Jung Hwa and is a romance-comedy about a man who appears everywhere and knows how to do everything. Many are turning their attention to the film's drama remake as netizens are curious if they will be able to see actress Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho act together in this romance-comedy.

Kim Seon Ho has recently emerged as a popular actor through the tvN drama 'Start-Up' and the KBS entertainment program 'One Night and Two Days Season 4.'



Currently, 'Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong' is likely to begin production and air next year.

