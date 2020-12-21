"His face is even smaller than Cha Eun Woo's face," ASTRO's Rocky says he was in shock when he first saw Cha Eun Woo's younger brother

Fans have gathered their attention at the recent video uploaded by ASTRO's Rocky giving his account of meeting Cha Eun Woo's younger brother for the first time.

A few months back, Rocky held a live broadcast where he spent time talking with his fans. One fan asked him, "How handsome is Cha Eun Woo's brother?" to which Rocky replied, "his younger brother is the same age as I am and I was shocked when I saw him."

Rocky continued to explain, "His face is even smaller than Cha Eun Woo hyung's face. That's when reality hit me. Then I saw his nose, his nose is super pretty. He's really tall too."







Rocky continued to describe how Cha Eun Woo's brother looked like and began explaining the differences between the two. He explained, "Eun Woo hyung is manly but looks pretty too but his brother is just pure manly...He's really good looking."

He kept praising the two brothers saying, "Eun Woo hyung and his younger brother, they're very handsome. Something must have happened during the times when they were born because they're both really good looking."

Cha Eun Woo is known for having a small face, which is one of the aspects of beauty in Korea, but Rocky stated that Cha Eun Woo's brother has a smaller face causing fans to be shocked.



Netizens who saw the video commented, "If Cha Eun Woo's brother has a smaller face than him, just how small is his face," "They have so much luck to have such good looking brothers," and "Now, I really want to see how handsome Cha Eun Woo's brother is."

