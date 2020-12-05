7

5

News
Posted by beansss 41 minutes ago

GFriend's heated debate about the 'butt' being one body part or two body parts spreads to Cosmic Girls & (G)I-DLE

AKP STAFF

The debate topic that recently gave netizens some big laughs, the "butt" debate started by GFriend, has spread to other girl groups like Cosmic Girls and (G)I-DLE!

During a recent 'Dingo Music' video, the GFriend members got in a fiery debate about whether or not the "butt" is one body part, or two body parts. SinB strongly argued that the "butt" is in fact two body parts, categorized into the left "butt" and the right "butt". 

Somehow, the question ended up being asked during Cosmic Girls member Eunseo's recent 'V Live'!

Eunseo: the "butt" is one.

Yeoreum: the "butt" is two.

????

The girls then called Luda to ask another's opinon.

Luda: the "butt" is one!

Meanwhile, fans during the 'V Live': SinB had a debate about this recently. 

Eunseo: Really? Then let me call her!

(Eunseo and SinB are known to be good friends.) 

SinB: You know, the "butt" is actually two. Wait, are you saying it's one? Then you better hang up.

Eunseo: ??????

SinB: Don't call me again until you change your mind and start believing that the "butt" is two. 

Next, Eunseo called up (G)I-DLE's Soojin.

(Eunseo, SinB, and Soojin are known to share a bff group chat room.)

Soojin: What kind of question is this??? Do I really have to answer?

Soojin: I think it's two. 

Eunseo: What's wrong with these two!!!!!

Cut to another recent 'V Live' broadcast featuring (G)I-DLE's Soojin and Miyeon

Soojin: SinB says that because the "breast" is also two, the "butt" is two.

Miyeon: I personally think that both the "breast" and the "butt" are one. But probably if you really get scientific about it, two might be more logical. 

(Netizens say the two debated about this topic for a good while during this live.)

Fan, to (G)I-DLE's Yuqi: Do you think the "butt" is one or two?

Yuqi: Since there is a left and a right, I think two.

Shuhua: Why would a "butt" be two? They're connected, so it's one. 

Yuqi: Wow, this is a great question!

And finally, the question has even made its way into Weki Meki member Choi Yoo Jung's Q&A!

Fan: Unnie, how many body parts is the "butt"?

Choi Yoo Jung: What kind of question is this? Two. 

Do you think the "butt" is one, or two?

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. Luda
  3. Eunseo
  4. Yeoreum
  5. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  6. SinB
  7. (G)I-DLE
  8. Miyeon
  9. Yuqi
  10. Soojin
  11. Shuhua
6 2,747 Share 58% Upvoted

2

booitsjwu2,121 pts 25 minutes ago 1
25 minutes ago

The English debate is no less divided. One might be tempted to think 'butt' is a singular word and conclude that's the end of it but that would be a grave mistake. Long before we had a butt, there were buttocks. That's right, what is one was once two!

Share

1 more reply

1

danylynn114 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

I cant believe MiSoo had a discussion about boobs in a Vlive lmao

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
2 days ago   92   48,477

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND