GFriend's heated debate about the 'butt' being one body part or two body parts spreads to Cosmic Girls & (G)I-DLE

The debate topic that recently gave netizens some big laughs, the "butt" debate started by GFriend, has spread to other girl groups like Cosmic Girls and (G)I-DLE!

During a recent 'Dingo Music' video, the GFriend members got in a fiery debate about whether or not the "butt" is one body part, or two body parts. SinB strongly argued that the "butt" is in fact two body parts, categorized into the left "butt" and the right "butt".

Somehow, the question ended up being asked during Cosmic Girls member Eunseo's recent 'V Live'!

Eunseo: the "butt" is one.

Yeoreum: the "butt" is two.

????

The girls then called Luda to ask another's opinon.

Luda: the "butt" is one!

Meanwhile, fans during the 'V Live': SinB had a debate about this recently.

Eunseo: Really? Then let me call her!

(Eunseo and SinB are known to be good friends.)

SinB: You know, the "butt" is actually two. Wait, are you saying it's one? Then you better hang up.

Eunseo: ??????

SinB: Don't call me again until you change your mind and start believing that the "butt" is two.

Next, Eunseo called up (G)I-DLE's Soojin.

(Eunseo, SinB, and Soojin are known to share a bff group chat room.)

Soojin: What kind of question is this??? Do I really have to answer?

Soojin: I think it's two.

Eunseo: What's wrong with these two!!!!!

Cut to another recent 'V Live' broadcast featuring (G)I-DLE's Soojin and Miyeon.

Soojin: SinB says that because the "breast" is also two, the "butt" is two.

Miyeon: I personally think that both the "breast" and the "butt" are one. But probably if you really get scientific about it, two might be more logical.

(Netizens say the two debated about this topic for a good while during this live.)

Fan, to (G)I-DLE's Yuqi: Do you think the "butt" is one or two?

Yuqi: Since there is a left and a right, I think two.

Shuhua: Why would a "butt" be two? They're connected, so it's one.

Yuqi: Wow, this is a great question!

And finally, the question has even made its way into Weki Meki member Choi Yoo Jung's Q&A!

Fan: Unnie, how many body parts is the "butt"?

Choi Yoo Jung: What kind of question is this? Two.

Do you think the "butt" is one, or two?