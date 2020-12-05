3

Park So Dam undergoes COVID19 testing after one of her staff members tests positive

On December 5, the production company in charge of the upcoming theatrical play 'L'Étudiante et Monsieur Henri' announced the show's postponement for approximately 2 weeks. 

According to the production company, "Actress Park So Dam has undergone COVID19 testing and is awaiting her results while in quarantine, after she was notified that one of her company staff members whom she had contact with had tested positive on December 4. This company staff member also visited the theater building back on December 3 to meet with Park So Dam. We do not expect any further COVID19 cases to arise from this, as the theater has maintained strict disinfection measures, but as a precautionary policy, we will postpone our show for 2 weeks to ensure everyone's safety."

All showings for 'L'Étudiante et Monsieur Henri' will be halted as of December 5, and will resume on December 18 unless otherwise noted. As stated above, actress Park So Dam is currently awaiting her COVID19 test results. 

