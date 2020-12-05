BTS win #1 + Performances from December 5th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, EXO's Kai debuted with "Mmmh", COOING debuted with "Light Pink", GOT7 came back with "Last Piece", BoA returned with "Better", and NTX made a comeback with "UBIMUHWAN".



As for the winners, BTS, Jang Bum Joon, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Life Goes On". Congratulations to BTS!



Performances also included NCT U, LOONA, Woo!ah!, Momoland, Woodz, BAE173, Bling Bling, STAYC, DRIPPIN, Norazo, and E'LAST.



Check out the performances below!



