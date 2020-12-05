21

15

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from December 5th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, EXO's Kai debuted with "Mmmh", COOING debuted with "Light Pink", GOT7 came back with "Last Piece", BoA returned with "Better", and NTX made a comeback with "UBIMUHWAN". 

As for the winners, BTS, Jang Bum Joon, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Life Goes On". Congratulations to BTS!

Performances also included NCT ULOONAWoo!ah!MomolandWoodzBAE173Bling BlingSTAYCDRIPPINNorazo, and E'LAST.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


SOLO DEBUT: Kai


DEBUT: COOING


COMEBACK: GOT7


COMEBACK: BoA


COMEBACK: NTX


NCT U


LOONA


Woo!ah!


Momoland


Woodz


BAE173


Bling Bling


STAYC


DRIPPIN


Norazo


E'LAST


