From nerdy to handsome celebrity, Rapper Layone goes through 180-degree visual change

Rapper Layone has taken off his glasses to show off a completely changed new look.

Layone appeared in Mnet's 'Show Me The Money 9' and received much love for his improved rapping skills. Recently, he has gained attention for his glow-up and has become much more handsome since his first appearance on the show.

The young rapper appeared on 'Show Me The Money 8' and wore thick-framed glasses that made him seem like an ordinary student rather than a talented rapper.

Nevertheless, Layone appeared on television one year later, looking like a completely different person.

Layone took off his glasses and changed his hairstyle to boast of the visuals like an idol group member.

After seeing the new look on the rapper, netizens have commented, "It's his glasses that were covering his good-looks," and "This is why you need to treat friends who wear glasses well. You never know how good-looking they can be."







