BTS' Jin reveals sweet birthday surprise from V

BTS' Jin revealed a sweet birthday surprise from V.



Jin celebrated his 28th birthday on December 4, and he revealed he had some expectations from his friends on his Naver V live stream. Fellow BTS member V called him before he went live, and Jin expressed, "Wow, you're really the best," asking if he could tell fans the story of V's sweet birthday surprise for him. Though V hesitated, Jin said, "No, but I need to tell this story. Thank you."



Jin then explained, "Our Taehyung (V) is so incredibly kind. Last night, work ended up late, so I was really tired and needed to sleep. Just in case though, I stayed up until 1 in the morning because I thought people might send me birthday wishes." He continued, "I saw my friends received a ton of messages on their birthdays, so I was anticipating the same. I only got 6 messages from my mom, my older brother, two BTS members including j-hope, a childhood friend, and a label employee. That was all. I wanted until 1AM, but I didn't get a lot of messages, which made me really sad. It made me think, 'I must not have lived my life well.'"



However, Jin revealed he had received about 10 messages in the morning, which cheered him up. He shared, "Right before I went to bed at 1AM, I told the other BTS members, 'Wow, I waited until 1 in the morning, but no one sent me any messages.' So Taehyung contacted his friends and told them that he would appreciate it if they could film a short video message wishing me happy birthday."



Jin further revealed he had received birthday wishes from V's celebrity friends, including actor Park Seo Joon. He added, "Even just now, V told me over the phone that he had gathered more video messages for me and said, 'See, hyung, you're someone who is loved by many.'"



At the end of his story, Jin put his hands together and told V, "Thank you!"



In related news, Jin dropped his solo song "Abyss" to celebrate his birthday.



