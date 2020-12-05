A Pink's Eunji sings 'Talking to Myself' for 'Start-Up' OST

A Pink's Eunji is the voice behind "Talking to Myself" for the 'Start-Up' OST.



The music video follows the perspective of Han Ji Pyung (played by Kim Seon Ho) as he attempts to achieve his dreams alongside Seo Dal Mi (Suzy), who he develops feelings for. "Talking to Myself" is a ballad about love that has yet to be delivered to the one you love.



Listen to Eunji's "Talking to Myself" above! Have you been watching 'Start-Up'?