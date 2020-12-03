BTS' Jin drops new song 'Abyss' ahead of 28th birthday

BTS' Jin has dropped his new song "Abyss" ahead of his 28th birthday.



Jin turns 28 years old on December 4, and he dropped the solo track 2 hours before. "Abyss" credits BUMZU (BUMZU, Jin, RM, Pdogg) as the producers. Jin also wrote the following letter to fans on BTS' official website:





"Hello, this is Jin.

Recently, I said this at a press conference.

'I don't want to share my sad feelings with my fans because I only want to show them positive things, but it's different if it's through music. I don't want to share them through my ordinary actions, but I think it would be okay to show them through music.'



To be honest, I recently felt really burned out. I think it was because I had a lot of thoughts about myself.

I was congratulated by many people after reaching #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100,' but I wondered if it's really okay for me to receive something like that...

There are honestly a lot of people who love music more than I do and are better at music than I am, so it's okay for me to be feeling this happiness and being congratulated like this...

That's what I thought about, and going further into that made me feel troubled so I wanted to lay everything down.

I received counseling over that, and afterwards, I spoke with producer Bang Si Hyuk.

He asked what I thought about possibly writing these feelings into a song.

I responded that I didn't feel confident that I could make one well, and I was worried that the end result might not be good since I'm already at a position where that wouldn't be acceptable. He replied, 'That kind of thing isn't important, but if you do it, then you'll definitely do well. I'll find someone who'd be a good fit for you.'

That's how I met the composer Gye Beom Ju [Bumzu], and we spoke a lot about my feelings now and many other things.

He's a bright and optimistic person. He said that he wanted to help me, and he said, 'Let's try writing about a lot of worries. If it doesn't work out, then we'll just start again.' His positivity brightened me up again.

We spoke about many things, and he made a track then and there about my current feelings. 'Abyss' was completed after using the track to write about the things I wanted to try to express. I want to thank Gye Beom Ju once again.



It's a bit of a sad song that's not the right fit for a birthday, but it seems it would be a little off to release it when it's not my birthday. That's why I'm releasing 'Abyss'.



ARMY, please listen to it well even if it's lacking.



PS. Thank you to our leader who wrote the chorus lyrics."

Listen to Jin's "Abyss" below.



