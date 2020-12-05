Watch Final Night of 'Melon Music Awards 2020' Live!

The final night of the 'Melon Music Awards 2020' is streaming live!



After the first 3 days, the 'MMA 2020' is airing the main event and ceremony, which features performances by BTS, IZ*ONE, MONSTA X, Oh My Girl, TXT, The Boyz, Lim Young Woong, Young Tak, Choi Jung Hoon (JANNABI), Simon Dominic, CODE KUNST, and CRAVITY.



The awards show, which is in its 12th year, has established itself as 1 of the big 4 music awards ceremonies in South Korea alongside the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards', 'Golden Disk Awards', and 'Seoul Music Awards'. The 'Melon Music Awards' is noted for its emphasis on digital sales and public votes to determine its winners.



Watch the live stream for Day 4 above, check out day 1-2 and day 3 if you missed them, and stay tuned for allkpop's wrap-up of all the winners and performances!