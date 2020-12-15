An elderly couple fined after visiting Rain's house and demanding money

It was reported that an elderly couple in their Seventies was fined after they visited singer Rain's house and making a fuss about paying back the money that Rain's father owed the couple from over 20 years ago.

According to legal circles, on December 16th, Yoo Chang Hoon, the senior judge at the Seoul Western District Court, sentenced a man (age 79) and his wife (age 73) to 700,000 KRW (~642 USD) each in fines.

The elderly couple claimed that Rain's father, who is only identified by his surname Mr. Jung, had purchased rice on credit at their rice shop in Yongsan district, Seoul, more than 20 years ago but never paid back the money owed.



They decided to visit Rain's home, where his family resides, along with his parents, but Rain's father refused to meet the elderly couple. So they yelled out, "Pay back the money for the rice," and hit the front gate several times, breaking the door lock that was worth 200,000 KRW (~182 USD), and forced the door open without permission. They trespassed into Rain's house to the front lawn.



Earlier, the elderly couple posted a message on an online community back in 2018 accusing Rain's parents of owing them money. They claimed that Rain's parents used to own a rice cake shop and had borrowed 25 million KRW (~23,000 USD) worth of rice from them. The eldery couple also claimed Rain's parents promised to pay them back but never did.



In September of last year, the elderly man filed a civil suit against Mr. Jung for 50 million KRW (~45,900 USD) but lost the case in January of this year. Singer Rain filed for an injunction against the man in February of this year and the court cited it this April. The court stated," The victim has suffered considerable mental pain, but he does not want to punish the perpetrator."

