Posted by AmieAmore 1 hour ago

Netizens say that TXT's Hueningkai and his older sister look like twins

Recently, photos of TXT's Hueningkai and his older sister Lea has been floating on the web as netizens say these siblings look like twins and share good genes with exquisite visuals.

Lea Huening used to be a member of the girl group VIVA but later changed paths and became a social media influencer. She continues to keep her fans updated as she uploads vlogs on her YouTube channel while working at a cafe.

Netizens commented, "Hueningkai is good looking, but his sister is pretty as well," "They share beautiful genes from their parents," "Hueningkai is so cute, and his sister is pretty," "They look like twins, not siblings," and "They look really alike."


taeswife06137,353 pts 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

they have similar facial structures, imagine being pretty y'all....

k_kid6,970 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

They're siblings, of course, they're going to have similar features. Not always, obviously. But siblings have similar features.

