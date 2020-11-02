Starship Entertainment states they will take strong legal action against malicious rumors

Starship Entertainment stated they will be taking strong legal actions against malicious rumors and comments to protect the artists.

On November 2nd, Starship Entertainment stated through their social media accounts, "Since 2019, we have appointed Sejong law firm and IL law firm to file complaints against malicious posting that spread false information online defaming our artists. Some have been fined and punished. We are continuing to take unprecedented civil action against systematic and persistent malicious comments."

Starship Entertainment then stated, "With the recent comeback of Monsta X, there have been countless reports from fans that individuals and haters are spreading malicious rumors." They added, "We have also requested for legal action to be taken against users that have not been identified due to the use of nicknames. These anonymous usernames have been recognized as a blind spot for haters to spread false information and malicious comments."



Starship Entertainment claimed to continue to use community servers and archives to find the individuals who are committing such crimes, even if it takes a long time. They stated, "we will be tracking down sexual harassment on the web and social media outlets directed at our artist. We will track these individuals down until the end and will be taking legal action after the pieces of evidence are collected."







Finally, Starship Entertainment concluded, "We will continue to do our best to protect the rights and interest of our artists by taking strick legal action and closely follow-up on the case. We will continue to fight against defamation, slander, and indiscriminate false rumors and information. We sincerely ask for your continued support."



