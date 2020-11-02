41

8

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Faker and BTS? Famous Korean League of Legends team T1 teases the next episode of 'RUN BTS'

AKP STAFF

BTS fans and League of Legend fans are excited as T1, the famous Korean League of Legends team that has won 3 World Championships, posted a teaser on their social media account.

On November 2nd, the League of Legends team posted an audio teaser with the caption "Ready to RUN? #T1xRUNBTS with @bts_bighit." The audio played BTS's "ON," which has been playing as the opening music for BTS's reality show 'Run BTS.'

The audio also is provided with a short clip showing the logo "T1 x RUN BTS". Many fans anticipate the next episode of BTS's variety show as they are excited to see the most famous League of Legends player, Faker, collaborate with the number 1 K-pop boy group BTS.

Lee San Hyuk (Faker) stated, "It's an honor and I'm so thankful that I was invited as the first official guest on BTS's 'Run BTS'. It was especially a very enjoyable experience to meet the members in person and we were able to share about each other's professions. It wasn't a long time, but I was happy that I was able to meet the people who made a great impact on Korean Culture."

Are you excited for the new episode of 'Run BTS'?

  1. BTS
8 4,775 Share 84% Upvoted

7

gypsy_jaeger3,079 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

OMG. I hope not only Faker but also their support player Effort! I would love to see him finally meet his bias V and show him his Tata phone case 😆 That would be epic👍

Share

6

darkangel4525,029 pts 46 minutes ago 1
46 minutes ago

Half of the SK Elite four are going to be in one room!

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
2 days ago   312   122,785

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND