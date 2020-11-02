Faker and BTS? Famous Korean League of Legends team T1 teases the next episode of 'RUN BTS'

BTS fans and League of Legend fans are excited as T1, the famous Korean League of Legends team that has won 3 World Championships, posted a teaser on their social media account.

On November 2nd, the League of Legends team posted an audio teaser with the caption "Ready to RUN? #T1xRUNBTS with @bts_bighit." The audio played BTS's "ON," which has been playing as the opening music for BTS's reality show 'Run BTS.'



The audio also is provided with a short clip showing the logo "T1 x RUN BTS". Many fans anticipate the next episode of BTS's variety show as they are excited to see the most famous League of Legends player, Faker, collaborate with the number 1 K-pop boy group BTS.



Lee San Hyuk (Faker) stated, "It's an honor and I'm so thankful that I was invited as the first official guest on BTS's 'Run BTS'. It was especially a very enjoyable experience to meet the members in person and we were able to share about each other's professions. It wasn't a long time, but I was happy that I was able to meet the people who made a great impact on Korean Culture."

Are you excited for the new episode of 'Run BTS'?

OMG IM SCREAMING SO MUCH OMG I LOVE YOU GUYS — BEa⁷; (@bestofdimpIe) November 2, 2020