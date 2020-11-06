Netizens take a closer look at TWICE member Chaeyoung's tattoos in light of her recent rumor of dating a tattoo artist

In light of the recent rumors of TWICE member Chaeyoung dating a tattoo artist spreading around the web, netizens have taken a closer look at the idol member's tattoos that have been increasing in number over the years.

Fans have been noticing the new ink on Chaeyoung's body, but netizens have taken more interest after the dating rumors spread and netizens have found more evidence of Chaeyoung's dating.

In particular, netizens have taken an interest in Chaeyoung's tattoo as they believe she is dating her tattoo artist. One netizen posted a compilation of the tattoos that Chaeyoung has been getting over the years.

When seeing her tattoos, netizens have complimented her tattoos and speculated on which tattoos were done by her alleged boyfriend.

Netizens' Commented:

"The tattoos are pretty."

"I think the one on Chaeyoung's shoulder is done by her boyfriend. The drawing style is similar."



"I think she has so many now. And they're all over the place."



"I think the Tattoos are cute."

"I guess you do get addicted to getting tattoos. She has so many now."



"I bet you her boyfriend did all her tattoos."



"The tattoos on her fingers are cute."



"I like the tomato tattoo and the carrot tattoo."



"I really wonder if her boyfriend did them for her. lol."

