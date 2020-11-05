Netizens start rumors that TWICE's Chaeyoung is dating a tattoo artist

On November 5th, there has been an outbreak of netizen rumors that TWICE member Chaeyoung is dating a tattoo artist.

One netizen posted on an online community a photo of two people at a shopping mart. Korean netizens are stating that the female in the photo is Chaeyoung as she is seen wearing the same hat she introduced on MBC's 'Radio Star' recently.

TWICE appeared on the talk show last month on the 28th, in which Chaeyoung shared a white fluffy hat and stated that it's her favorite hat. Taking that as evidence as some netizens are sure the female in the photo is TWICE's Chaeyoung.

One netizen also commented that she had seen Chaeyoung and was sure it was the member because she had the mint highlight in her hair. The netizen stated that she was so surprised because the two individuals were walking around out in the open.

Some fans are disappointed and unhappy that Chaeyoung could be dating a much older tattoo artist. One netizen stated that the issue is not with the member dating, but the problem is who she is dating.

One netizen posted a comment stating that the tattoo artist posted an obscene drawing on his Instagram and also stated that he would curse at netizens through direct messages forgetting that he was dating an idol.

Netizens are expressing their disappointment as the rumor spreads. Netizens have shared photos of Chaeyoung's alleged boyfriend as well. Many fans are angered as Chaeyoung's supposedly boyfriend allegedly threatened fans that he will release a video of Chaeyoung being drunk if they continue to bother him.



Since then, many fans and even netizens are wondering why Chaeyoung, a member of a popular girl group, would be dating a man such as him.

Netizens' Commented:

"I mean she's a member of TWICE; why would she date someone like him?"

"She can date anyone she wants but hopefully doesn't get married to him."



"Chaeyoung, can't you date someone else?"



"I'm from a different fandom but got shocked at this news."



"She's a top idol from TWICE. She can meet fine guys without issue. Why would she date one of those artists from Hongdae type of guy?"



"Why do TWICE members date these kinds of guys?"



"I feel Chaeyoung can do so much better."



"I mean she can date anyone she wants but really? him?"





