Netizens show numerous instances of celebrities with baby pandas and wonder why Chinese netizens are now getting angry at BLACKPINK

Recently, there has been a controversy as Chinese netizens became angered when the BLACKPINK members were seen interacting with pandas at Everland's amusement park zoo.

The members of BLACKPINK were seen interacting with pandas in a teaser for their online show '24/365 with BLACKPINK', which was uploaded on November 3rd. In the video, BLACKPINK met the baby pandas under the supervision of zookeepers and were seen touching the pandas.



After the teaser was uploaded, Chinese netizens took to their social media to complain that the members were touching the pandas without gloves and were wearing makeup. Various Chinese news media outlets have been publishing articles criticizing the girl group members.



Many Korean netizens were angered as they believed that Chinese netizens were unreasonably attracting Korean celebrities. In defense of BLACKPINK, one netizen posted on an online community multiple instances of other Chinese celebrities and individuals from other countries touching baby pandas without gloves.



Many famous individuals were seen touching the baby pandas in which Chinese netizens made no issue. Korean netizens are furious as they are sure Chinese netizens seem to be singling out Korean celebrities.

Netizens' Commented:

"Why are these Chinese netizens making such a fuss over BLACKPINK? Ugh so annoying."

"Look you can even kiss pandas if you pay money."

"Some of those netizens are so dumb, stop attacking BLACKPINK."

"These are the Korean celebrities Chinese people have been attacking --> Lee Hyori, BTS, and now BLACKPINK. They even try to steal Korea's Hanbok."



"This makes it sure that China is jealous of Korea being popular with K-pop."



"What's wrong with Chinese netizens??"



"We just need to ignore them."



"This is nonsense. What the heck."



"Look at all the people who touched the pandas without gloves. Why are they getting mad only at BLACKPINK?"





