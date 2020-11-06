29

Rumors
Posted by germainej

Netizens fuel rumors TWICE's Chaeyoung is dating tattoo artist with more alleged evidence

Netizens are gathering more alleged evidence that TWICE's Chaeyoung is dating tattoo artist Chim Hwa Sa.

Chaeyoung and the 30-something tattoo artist were allegedly spotted together at a grocery store, starting rumors the two were dating, and her label JYP Entertainment responded they had no comments on the matter. Netizens have now gathered more evidence about the speculated relationship.

According to one netizen, Chaeyoung and Chim Hwa Sa went on a trip to Paris, France together, and they were allegedly seen wearing matching hats. Other netizens noted that the two wore seemingly matching rings, and some speculated Chaeyoung was featured in a drawing by Chim Hwa Sa because of the similar position of a beauty mark in the drawn figure and the idol.

Chaeyoung's younger brother is also said to have followed Chim Hwa Sa on Instagram before the tattoo artist deleted his account. 

What are your thoughts on the rumors?


123PoP880 pts
53 minutes ago

Artist always draw nude models. They literally take classes for that. If Chaeyoung is happy, why bother them😐

chea picked her partner and I just hope she is in a good place

TheMooseLordLee1,109 pts
50 minutes ago

Seriously people, let idols have some what of a normal life. Creepily photographing someone is not cool.

