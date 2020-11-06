Netizens fuel rumors TWICE's Chaeyoung is dating tattoo artist with more alleged evidence

Netizens are gathering more alleged evidence that TWICE's Chaeyoung is dating tattoo artist Chim Hwa Sa.



Chaeyoung and the 30-something tattoo artist were allegedly spotted together at a grocery store, starting rumors the two were dating, and her label JYP Entertainment responded they had no comments on the matter. Netizens have now gathered more evidence about the speculated relationship.



According to one netizen, Chaeyoung and Chim Hwa Sa went on a trip to Paris, France together, and they were allegedly seen wearing matching hats. Other netizens noted that the two wore seemingly matching rings, and some speculated Chaeyoung was featured in a drawing by Chim Hwa Sa because of the similar position of a beauty mark in the drawn figure and the idol.



Chaeyoung's younger brother is also said to have followed Chim Hwa Sa on Instagram before the tattoo artist deleted his account.



