Hong Jin Young's family disappears from 'My Little Old Boy'

Hong Jin Young has also disappeared from 'My Little Old Boy'.

The SBS show had been one of the last shows to keep Hong Jin Young, her sister, and her mother on the show even after her plagiarism controversy. Last week, Hong Jin Young was edited out and only her sister was shown, but this week, both sisters and even Hong Jin Young's mother was not on the show.

'My Little Old Boy' is the latest to join the other shows in editing the singer out of their broadcasts. Recently, 'Buddy into the Wild' had also edited her out of their episode.