NU'EST and ENHYPEN are the first artists revealed for Big Hit label's first joint concert

Big Hit Entertainment, which has grown into a "multi-label" system, will hold a joint performance by the artist under their label for the first time this year.



Big Hit announced on November 10th that it will hold '2021 New Year's Eve Live' on its fan community platform Weverse.

This is the first concert where Big Hit label singers gather in one place, with offline performances and online live streaming taking place at the same time.



Along with the performance, the 2021 New Year countdown event will also be held.



NU'EST, a boy band affiliated with Pledis Entertainment, and ENHYPEN, a new boy group that is set to debut on the 30th of this month, was announced as the first artist joining of the performance lineup.



Details of the performance will be released in further announcements in the future.



Big Hit Entertainment, which is home to BTS, released the boy group TXT last year and acquired Pledis Entertainment, which includes Seventeen and NU'EST. Big Hot Entertainment also acquired Source Music, which is the agency behind GFriend, to establish a "multi-label" system.

ENHYPEN, created through a joint audition program with CJ ENM, is also set to debut soon under the Big Hit label.



