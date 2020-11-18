Mnet makes an official statement on IZ*ONE's future activities

Mnet has released an official statement supporting IZ*ONE's future activities.

Previously, Mnet has issued an apology dedicated to the former trainees whose votes were manipulated and forcibly eliminated from its 'Produce' series.



Mnet has now made a formal announcement stating that IZ*ONE will be moving forward with their previously scheduled activities, including the release of a new album on December 7th and the performance at '2020 MAMA' on December 6th.

The broadcasting station stated,

"Hello. This is Mnet.

We would like to make a statement regarding IZ*ONE's future activities.





As previously announced, IZ*ONE will be releasing a new album on December 7th, and they also plan to attend the '2020 MAMA' on December 6th.





Mnet is entirely responsible for the ongoing 'Produce' situation. Mnet will take full responsibility for the trainees who have been affected, and we will also do our best to fully support IZ*ONE, who is already promoting as a group and already pursuing their dreams.





Off The Record Swing Entertainment, who are currently jointly managing IZ*ONE, will also do their best to fulfill their duties to help grow their artist.





We sincerely thank all of the fans who always love and support IZ*ONE. Moreover, we apologize once again to all of the trainees who were adversely affected by this and the viewers who supported them with love."