Posted by olmal 14 minutes ago

Lee Min Jung reveals the real reason she married Lee Byung Hun

Actress Lee Min Jung revealed the real reason why she married actor Lee Byung Hun

The actress will be making a guest appearance on JTBC's 'Gamsung Camping' this coming Friday on November 20th KST.  In this upcoming episode, Lee Min Jung candidly shares her love story with Lee Byung Hun, from their dating days to marriage life. She shared she decided to marry him because "I thought I won't ever find another love like this one."


Tune in to JTBC on November 20 at 9 PM KST to find out more about Lee Min Jung! 

