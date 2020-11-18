20

Mnet apologizes to victims of 'Produce' manipulations + states they will compensate trainees

Earlier on November 18, the Seoul District Court publicized the names of former trainees whose votes were manipulated so that they were forcibly eliminated from Mnet's 'Produce' series including 'Produce 101' season 1, season 2, 'Produce 48', and 'Produce X 101'. 

Now, in response to the news, Mnet has issued an apology dedicated toward its victims.

The broadcasting station stated, "We respect the court's decision and humbly accept the trial's outcomes. We bow our heads in apology once again for causing raising such societal storm. During the trial process, the names of the trainees who were victimized through the 'Produce' series were revealed. We cannot express enough how apologetic we feel toward those trainees and their families, who were severely scarred from this incident. Since this issue became problematized, we have been carrying out compensation negotiations with some of the trainees involved. We have come to terms with some trainees so far, and are in the process of negotiating with others. We will do our best to take responsibility and ensure that all of the trainees whose names were listed receive complete compensation. Lastly, we sincerely apologize to all victimized trainees and their families, as well as to the viewers who cheered on the 'Produce' series with affection."

  1. Kaeun
  2. Kim Kook Heon
  3. CRAVITY
  4. Ghost9
  5. Baekho
  6. Lee Jin Hyuk
yvangelica
1 hour ago

That's why i never liked survival shows... All seems to fake at the end.

Kurapikaaa
1 hour ago

Baekho has been confirmed on the list of participants who were victims of vote manipulation. His fans knew that he had won and got robbed. They were called sore losers and were told to shut up. They were right.

