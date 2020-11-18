5

0

Music Video
Posted by olmal 36 minutes ago

Jang Yoon Jung releases a new song dedicated to her daughter

AKP STAFF

Jang Yoon Jung has just released her new song dedicated to her daughter Do Ha Young

On November 19th KST, the veteran trot singer released a new song dedicated to her daughter Ha Young. "Pig Rabbit" is a trot genre house electronic song that Jang Yoon Jung participated in writing the lyrics for her daughter. Ha Young, her second child, was born in November 2018. 

The official description of the song says it is a song that can be loved by all ages, from infants to adults, with lyrics and repetitive melodies that contain the mother's love. Check out the music video above. What do you think? 

  1. Jang Yoon Jung
1 913 Share 100% Upvoted

0

yu-nim51 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Lucky daughter

Share
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE to perform at '2020 MAMA' as scheduled
2 hours ago   17   3,190
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE to perform at '2020 MAMA' as scheduled
2 hours ago   17   3,190

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND