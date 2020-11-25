IZ*ONE, The Boyz, Simon D, & more to attend the 'Melon Music Awards 2020' as performing artists

IZ*ONE, The Boyz, Simon D, Code Kunst, and Jannabi's Choi Jung Hoon have been announced as part of the second lineup for the upcoming 'Melon Music Awards 2020'.

Particularly, viewers will be able to witness Simon D, Code Kunst, and Choi Jung Hoon performing their special collaboration single "Reconnect (with 'Elle Korea')" for the first time on broadcast during the 'MMA 2020'.



So far, 'MMA 2020' has announced the following artists for its performing lineup: BTS, Lim Young Woong, Young Tak, MONSTA X, Oh My Girl, and TOMORROW x TOGETHER. The 'Melon Music Awards 2020' is scheduled to air live this December 5 at 7 PM KST via the Melon app, Kakao TV, YouTube, etc.

