The one and only Alicia Keys decided to drop a totally unexpected surprise for fans on SNS!

On November 25, the pop diva posted a mini cover video sitting in front of her piano, asking, "Can ya'll guess this?"

Fans recognized the soothing melody of BTS's "Life Goes On" right away, and ARMYs swarmed to Alicia Keys's Twitter to thank the singer for the stunning cover. Check it out for yourself below!