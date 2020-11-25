Super Junior reveal which song was voted the #1 song fans want a remake version of in their 10th full album

Super Junior have revealed the winner of the "#1 Super Junior Song that Fans Want Remade"!

On November 26, Super Junior released the 8th and final lyric note image for their upcoming 10th full album, 'The Renaissance'. The group has released a lyric note image every day since November 17, marking 8 lyric notes total for each of the 8 b-side tracks in their new album. 'The Renaissance' is set to contain a total of 10 songs, including the group's pre-release single "The Melody", comeback title track, as well as the 8 b-sides for which they've released lyrics teasers up until now.

Of the new tracks coming up in 'The Renaissance', one of the tracks will be the winner of the "#1 Super Junior Song that Fans Want Remade"! Previously, Super Junior held a poll event with their fans worldwide called the '2020 Super Junior Awards', which included the category of the "#1 Super Junior Song that Fans Want Remade". Now, the fans' votes have been tallied, and the winner is none other than "Raining Spell for Love" from Super Junior's 7th album, 'Mamacita'!

"Raining Spell for Love" is a part of Super Junior's beloved "Love..." series, following "She's Gone", "Love Disease", and "My All Is In You". How do you think Super Junior will remake this fan-favorite number for their 10th full album?

Meanwhile, 'The Renaissance' will be out this coming December 30!