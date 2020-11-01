2

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

'Inkigayo' to not air this week in lieu of Game 1 of the KBO Wild Card series

'Inkigayo' will not be airing today.

The news was announced by the music show's network SBS on October 4 KST, whom added that in lieu of the broadcast, they would be airing a live broadcast of Game 1 of the 2020 KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) Wild Card series.

According to the network, the broadcast will also likely be interferring with regularly scheduled variety program 'Running Man,' which usually follows 'Inkigayo.'

Stay tuned for news about which artist won #1 on the unaired episode.

