BTS's 'Fake Love' MV becomes group's 3rd video to surpass 800M views

One of BTS's music videos has just achieved another YouTube milestone!





On November 1 at 1:19 AM KST, "Fake Love," the title track off of the group's 2018 album 'Love Yourself: Tear,' surpassed 800 million YouTube views. The video is now the third BTS music video to surpass the number, following "DNA" at over 1.1 billion views and "Boy With Luv," which is currently over 1 billion views.



To commemorate the milestone, Big Hit Entertainment shared a special poster image through their official social media channels, featuring all seven members' "Fake Love" concept looks.





Meanwhile, the next two BTS music videos likely to reach the 800 million view milestone soon are "IDOL" and "Mic Drop," which are currently in the 700 millions.



Congratulations to BTS, and check out the commemorative image below!

