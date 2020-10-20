Girls' Generation's Taeyeon & SHINee's Key reportedly joining 'Amazing Saturday' after Hyeri's leave

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and SHINee's Key are reportedly joining 'Amazing Saturday'.



According to reports, Taeyeon and Key are set to join the panel of the tvN variety series following Hyeri's leave at the end of November. The SHINee member was previously part of the original panel lineup alongside Shin Dong Yup, Boom, Kim Dong Hyun, Park Na Rae, and Hyeri, but dropped out in March of last year when he enlisted for his mandatory military service.



Taeyeon is also said to be a major fan of the show, which she appeared on as a guest in August of 2019 and in March this past year for the 100th episdoe special.



Stay tuned for updates on Taeyeon and Key on 'Amazing Saturday'.

