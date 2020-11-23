Fans notice aespa's information is being vandalized on a popular Korean wiki site

SM Entertainment's rookie group aespa has hit another hurdle in their activities.



Recently, a viral post was made on an online community about the Namu Wiki page of aespa.



The netizen who created the post stated that the "aespa members are being terrorized on Namu Wiki." Namu Wiki is a Korean wiki website similar to Wikipedia, providing information that anyone can edit.





Just like the netizen claimed, the information on one of the members was edited maliciously. On Namu Wiki, the certain member's nationality was edited to be North Korean with a height of 100 cm (3'3") and 999999999999999999 kg for her weight. For the family member information, it says the member has "dead parents." Other malicious information includes calling the member a "pig" and "armpit fat."



In addition to the maliciously edited information, the agency information was filled completely wrong. Currently, the information on the Namu Wiki page has been revised and restored to the original information.



Netizens who have seen the content commented, "These people who edited the page are the ones spreading false, malicious rumors," "This is crazy," "Why are people doing this to them?", and "I don't understand people like them."



Meanwhile, aespa made their debut with the song "Black Mamba." Aespa has gained much popularity as they entered the music charts in 95 countries as soon as they debuted.



Aespa symbolizes 'Avatar X Experience' with the letter 'æ.' They have combined this word with 'aspect' to represent the alternate universe that the girls will explore with their avatar counterparts.





