All members of TOMORROW x TOGETHER test negative for COVID19

On November 26, various media outlets confirmed that all 5 members of TOMORROW x TOGETHER have tested negative for COVID19.

Previously, Big Hit Entertainment decided that the members would undergo voluntary testing after they were notified that a staff member from EBS's 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' had come in contact with a COVID19 carrier. TOMORROW x TOGETHER appeared as guests on the program back on November 19.

Now, test results have confirmed that the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members have not been exposed to the virus. According to one Big Hit rep, "[TXT] will resume all schedules starting today."