Posted by beansss 15 minutes ago

All members of TOMORROW x TOGETHER test negative for COVID19

AKP STAFF

On November 26, various media outlets confirmed that all 5 members of TOMORROW x TOGETHER have tested negative for COVID19. 

Previously, Big Hit Entertainment decided that the members would undergo voluntary testing after they were notified that a staff member from EBS's 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' had come in contact with a COVID19 carrier. TOMORROW x TOGETHER appeared as guests on the program back on November 19. 

Now, test results have confirmed that the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members have not been exposed to the virus. According to one Big Hit rep, "[TXT] will resume all schedules starting today." 

  1. TXT
winwins-bestie164 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

thank god i'm happy but i think they should social distance now to keep safe 🙂

-5

staretitties-2,062 pts 9 minutes ago 1
9 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

