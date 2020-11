According to media outlet reports on November 26, Girls' Generation's Yuri, Park So Dam, and Chae Soo Bin will be attending a recording for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' on this day!

The three actress will be guesting on 'Knowing Brothers' together to promote their upcoming play, 'L'Étudiante et Monsieur Henri', which begins showing starting on December 3.

The episode of 'Knowing Brothers' with guests Yuri, Park So Dam, and Chae Soo Bin will air on December 5.