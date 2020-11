SM Entertainment's upcoming rookie girl group aespa is coming to attack the K-Pop industry, with the release of their debut single "Black Mamba" on November 17!

Ahead of the group's full debut, aespa has just dropped a charismatic new set of individual concept photos of member Giselle. As you can see in the photos above and below, Giselle is a tough rebel rocking a bold, retro style in neon green colors.

Did you catch Giselle's recent 'Synk' video teaser featuring ae-Giselle?