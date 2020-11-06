Kyuhyun, P.O, and Song Min Ho compete in a cooking battle to satisfy Eun Ji Won's taste palate (Feat. Song Min Ho's sister)

On the November 6 broadcast of tvN's 'Things That Make Me Move' starring Super Junior's Kyuhyun, the 'New Journey To The West' star visited WINNER member Song Min Ho's house for a collaboration!





The theme of Kyuhyun's nighttime merriment centered around a collaboration between 'Mapo Fashionista' stars Song Min Ho and Block B's P.O, and 'Four Meals a Day' star Eun Ji Won. (All programs listed are supplementary mini programs by Na Young Suk PD of 'New Journey To The West', each program starring the cast members.)

First, the four stars changed into their pajamas to set the mood for a mens' pajama party, then took a tour of Song Min Ho's home. Next, the crew started out with welcome shots, after which they received their main mission of the night - a cooking contest to impress Eun Ji Won's taste palate!

It was immediately pointed out that the real competition was mostly between Kyuhyun and P.O, as both are known for being big home-chefs. To even out(?) the competition, Song Min Ho decided to sneak away to his family's apartment next door, where he obtained some pre-made LA galbi from his younger sister!

In the end, who won over Eun Ji Won's tastebuds with their cooking? Watch episode 3-1 of this week's 'Things That Make Me Move' below, and episode 3-2 above!