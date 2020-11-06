15

Label SJ confirms Heechul has tested negative for COVID19 + will attend Super Junior's 15th anniversary fan meeting

On November 7, Super Junior's Label SJ told media outlets, "Heechul has received negative test results for COVID19. He will attend Super Junior's online fan meeting later today as planned."

Previously, Heechul was in self-quarantine after being notified that a COVID19 case was discovered in a location he recently visited. He then underwent testing, ultimately receiving negative results. 

Meanwhile, Super Junior will be holding their very special 15th anniversary online fan meeting 'Invitation' later today, on November 7 at 5 PM KST. The even will be streamed worldwide via 'V Live+'. 

Good news. It was nice seeing Heechul in the comeback MV for The Melody.

