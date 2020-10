In just one day, AKMU's Suhyun will release her first solo single.

Previously, she unveiled a retro-funk music video teaser as she prepared for her solo debut. There is only one day left as Suhyun releases a 'D-1' teaser poster on October 15 at midnight KST.

Just as her music video, the teaser poster shows off a playful art design with Suhyun boasting of colorful fashion and hairstyle.

The full release of Suhyun's 1st single, "Alien," is set for this October 16 at 6 PM KST!