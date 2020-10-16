15

Posted by haydn-an

Tiffany rocks an outfit worth a jaw-dropping 13.46 million KRW (~ 11,782 USD)

Singer Tiffany Young showed off her charms with a bold fashion, matching an off-shoulder and a see-through mesh skirt.

Tiffany uploaded several photos of herself at the beach on her Instagram with a cloud emoticon caption.

On this day, Tiffany visited the Shinsegae mall to go to the 'V-Signature' pop-up store for the Valentino brand.

☁️ @maisonvalentino @voguekorea

In the photos released, Tiffany Young boldly wears a wool coat revealing both her shoulders and collarbones. She matched the wool coat with a see-through mesh skirt.

Tiffany confidently exposed her slim leg line matching the skirt with Chelsea boots with rugged heels.

She tied her long hair in a low ponytail parting her hair from the side. She added a white purse to her fashion, adding to the sophisticated vibe.

the attire Tiffany wore in the photo is from the '2020 Fall-Winter collection from Valentino'

The total price of the items worn by Tiffany is well over 13.46 million KRW (~ 11,782 USD). The price of a wool coat and skirt worn by Tiffany Young is 5.64 million KRW and 3.49 million KRW, respectively.

The thick-heeled Chelsea boots and bags are "Valentino Garavani" products, priced at 1.23 million KRW and 3.1 million KRW, respectively.

While Tiffany Young chose a bag with a gold buckle and a Chelsea boot, the model on the collection show matched a strong combat boot with a white bag that has a three-dimensional flower design.

wise-quotes
45 minutes ago

Tiffany is way hotter and wears it better👌

itsymoo
51 minutes ago

it looks really pretty

