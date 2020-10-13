'Sixteen' contestant Natty to make comeback in November

Natty is set to make his comeback this November.



On October 13, reports revealed the former 'Sixteen' contestant confirmed her comeback for November, and she recently wrapped up filming a music video in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.



Natty first made an appearance on Mnet's 'Sixteen' in 2015 at the age of 14, and she made her debut with "Nineteen" this past May under Swing Entertainment.



Are you excited for Natty's comeback?

