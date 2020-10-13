Jisoo says YG producer Teddy is BLACKPINK's 5th member?

Jisoo revealed producer Teddy is BLACKPINK's fifth member.



On October 13, BLACKPINK held a production presentation for theirNetflix documentary 'BLACK PINK: Light Up the Sky', and they revealed YG Entertainment producer Teddy would also be featured in the film. Jisoo expressed, "Teddy knows us better than we do. Seeing us together, Teddy catches new directions and guides us in a good way. He's the 5th member of BLACKPINK."



When asked if it was awkward to shoot the documentary, Lisa answered, "It was awkward at first. I wasn't used to filming my daily life. Later, I forgot that there was a camera and played a prank."



'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky' premieres on October 14.