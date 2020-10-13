116

54

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Jisoo says YG producer Teddy is BLACKPINK's 5th member?

AKP STAFF

Jisoo revealed producer Teddy is BLACKPINK's fifth member.

On October 13, BLACKPINK held a production presentation for theirNetflix documentary 'BLACK PINK: Light Up the Sky', and they revealed YG Entertainment producer Teddy would also be featured in the film. Jisoo expressed, "Teddy knows us better than we do. Seeing us together, Teddy catches new directions and guides us in a good way. He's the 5th member of BLACKPINK."

When asked if it was awkward to shoot the documentary, Lisa answered, "It was awkward at first. I wasn't used to filming my daily life. Later, I forgot that there was a camera and played a prank."

'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky' premieres on October 14. 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Jisoo
  3. Teddy
31 26,565 Share 68% Upvoted

13

peladocarlos319 pts 22 hours ago 4
22 hours ago
Well, he literally is the 'extra' member behind almost every single artist and group under YG so this statement is no surprise...

Share

4 more replies

9

DMV2DMZ304 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

Their music is producer-driven, so I'm not surprised. It will be nice for him to get more flowers.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Black Swan, RaNia
Black Swan Goodbye Rania tracklist
23 hours ago   7   1,007
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
3 days ago   143   42,653

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND