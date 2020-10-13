Lee Jae Hoon to make his return in revenge drama 'Model Taxi'

Lee Jae Hoon is expected to make his return in the upcoming drama 'Model Taxi'.



On October 13, insiders revealed Lee Jae Hoon has been cast as the lead of the upcoming SBS drama 'Model Taxi', which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. The story revolves around a taxi driver who acts as an agent of revenge for others.



Lee Jae Hoon is set to play the character of Kim Do Gi, a seemingly normal taxi driver who takes pride in his work. After graduating from the Korea Naval Academy and being commissioned as an officer, Kim Do Gi's life turns upside down when his mother is murdered by a serial killer.



'Model Taxi' was written by Oh Sang Ho of 'Code Name: Jackal' and 'Fabricated City', and it'll be directed by PD Park Joon Woo of 'Doctor Detective'.