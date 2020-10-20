10

Netizens saddened after learning that Hyeri will be leaving 'Amazing Saturday'

Recently, it has been reported that Hyeri will be stepping down from 'Amazing Saturday' while Taeyeon and Key will be joining the cast.

Many netizens were sad to see Hyeri go as her bubbly character added fun to each episode. Netizens have been saying they will miss Hyeri's spunk and her ability to fit a large amount of food in her mouth.

Some netizens are even saying they will stop watching the show with Hyeri leaving the panel.

Netizens' Commented:

"I watched the show because of Hyeri."

"So sad that she's leaving."

"Man, Key's rejoining but Hyeri is leaving. I was looking forward to their sibling chemistry again."

"I guess I'm going to stop watching the show since Hyeri is leaving."

"So sad. I really enjoyed watching the show because of Hyeri."

"Hopefully, Taeyeon can fill in Hyeri's spot."

"It would have been so much better if Taeyeon joined and Hyeri stayed. Then it would be perfect to see those two girls interact."

"Aww man, I'm so sad."

"I like Taeyeon, but I will miss Hyeri more."

"Hyeri wants to concentrate on acting, so I'll still support her."

Summer101518
Wow, I usually see articles about people hating on Hyeri. This is one of the few times where I see people actually talking about her fondly. She must have done her job well.

bambamgot7
