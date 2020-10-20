Esquire releases captivating autumn pictorial of Red Velvet's Seulgi

A captivating autumn pictorial for Red Velvet's Seulgi has been released.



Seulgi is a member of Red Velvet, the female idol group at the center of global K-pop popularity. She has been featured in the November issue of Esquire Magazine.



This is the first time Seulgi had an interview with the magazine in almost a year. She adorned the magazine as a fashion model displaying a luxurious Bohemian look that suits the chilly autumn weather.



The magazine also featured an exclusive interview with the girl group member in which she stated that the best compliment she likes it when people tell her she is a good artist.



Q. Do you like the photos you took today?

A. Of course, I really like this sort of cozy and vintage vibe. I also felt comfortable because there were many familiar faces among the staff. Needless to say, the clothes are pretty. I didn't even realize the time pass.

Q. You were checking each photo in between the shoot.

A. Yes. I try to monitor every time I work. I realize certain poses don't work then and there when I check. There are times when it looks different in the photo from the way I saw in my head.

Q. You talked about cameras in the last Esquire interview. Did you improve your photo-taking skills?

A. To be honest, I don't think I can say I improved. There are times when I think a photo looks cool, but when I print it, the photo is too dark or out of focus. I get a bit upset when that happens, but I also realize there's nothing that's easy.





Q. You don't seem to take too many selfies.

A. I feel my selfies are cringy, and I also feel embarrassed.

Q. There are only two months left of this year. How was this year when looking back?

A. It's true that there was more leisure time due to the COVID19 pandemic compared to other years. At first, I thought, "yeah, let's get some rest." I was able to hang out with my parents and friends. But I never thought it would last this long. So I watched through all the stage performance videos and dance videos and noticed a few shortcomings that I didn't notice before. So I thought of a way to improve. I also went to learn more about dancing and enjoy my hobbies.





Q. You're known as a good dancer, but you still learn dancing. Is there a new genre you want to learn or learning at the moment?

A. I've learned many dance moves that are clean-cut and ridged, so my body got used to those moves. I found myself dancing powerfully when I should be more relaxed. So I want to learn and try a dance that would make me softer, like ballet or jazz. I learned it when I was really young but forgot everything.

Q. Do you have any other hobbies other than dancing? Also, you went on a lot of trips before all this pandemic.

A. I want to go to Budapest, Hungary. I recently watched a movie, and the restaurant in the movie was in Budapest. I want to try the beef-roll when I go. I also want to go all across Korea. There are a lot of pretty places in Korea.

Q. What are your plans for next year?

A. I'm more spontaneous, so I don't really have any plans. I do write down what I lack and what I need to improve, but I think it's hard to put them into practice. Recently, I got a studio and started recording. I'm still a beginner, but I want to keep recording and working on music.

