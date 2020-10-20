Girl's Day's Hyeri stepping down from 'Amazing Saturday' panel after 3 years

Girl's Day's Hyeri is leaving the tvN variety show 'Amazing Saturday' after 3 years.



On October 20, reports revealed Hyeri would be stepping down from the panel of the popular variety show in November, and producers of 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' are currently looking for a replacement. Her label Creative Grouping then confirmed, "Hyeri will be appearing on 'Amazing Saturday' until the end of November, and then she'll step down."



'Amazing Saturday' premiered in April of 2018, and Hyeri was part of the original lineup of the show, which went on to become one of tvN's most popular variety series. It's reported she'll be focusing on acting after her leave.



