Netizens complain the new drama 'Youth' is using BTS's real names for the characters

Recently, the cast lineup of the new drama 'Youth' based on the BTS universe has been completed.

Various articles have been released, revealing the actors who have been cast for each role. The drama is scheduled to air in 2021 and features the story of BTS's universe of 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life.'

'Youth' received much attention from netizens as the announcement of this drama's production was released. Since then, many have followed the news of when the cast members will be solidified. Previously, netizens were disappointed that the BTS members will not be acting in the drama, and instead, actors will be cast.

Recently, an article has been released that BTS members' actual names - Kim Nam Joon (RM), Kim Suk Jin (Jin), Min Yoon Ki (Suga), Jung Ho Seok (J-Hope), Park Ji Min (Jimin), Kim Tae Hyung (V), and Jeon Jung Kook (Jungkook) - will be used in the drama.

Many fans have complained that the drama decided to use the member's original names on an online community. These fans have been against the usage of the members' original names and have stated that they would rather have the members be the actors in the new drama.





Netizens' Commented:

"This is crazy. The company needs to stop."

"It would be so much better if they let the members act if they're going to use their names."



"This is going to be so weird."



"LOL, this is going to be funny."



"I'm so annoyed. Big Hit needs to stop."

"Please don't use their real names."



"I don't care that they use actors for this drama. Just don't use their actual names."



"I'm not a fan, but this still annoys me lol. I can only imagine how the fans would feel."



"Man, they really decided to make a BTS drama without BTS except for their real names."



"WOW, man, they are actually going through with this..."

