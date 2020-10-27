Netizens react to a trainee photo revealed of SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa as they speculate the newly revealed member is the controversial trainee Yoo Jimin

Recently, a netizen posted a photo of a few members of SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa during their trainee days.

As another set of teaser images was released of the second member of the new group was unveiled, there have been many discussions in various online communities. Many netizens are speculating that the new member Karina is the infamous SM trainee who allegedly insulted BTS, NCT, and EXO. SM trainee Yoo Jimin was previously under fire as she was caught bad-mouthing various senior artists such as BTS calling the members ugly. She even stated that EXO is not as popular as before and are not good looking. SM later released a statement stating that the accusations were false and they were filing lawsuits. However, the damage was already done with some in the online community.

As more and more netizens began speculating who the new aespa member is, on October 27, one netizen posted a photo of aespa members during their trainee days on an online community.

This photo quickly spread across the web as some Korean netizens began expressing their discontent with the new group. Netizens who have seen this photo, have stated that Karina is the SM trainee Yoo Jimin.

Korean netizens are now leaving comments on the online community expressing their disappointment.

Netizens' Commented:

"I was a fan of SM Entertainment's girl groups but then I don't think I can be a fan of this group. Especially with that girl Yoo Jimin in the group."

"This can't be real."



"The teaser image of the new member looks exactly like that Yoo Jimin girl."

"SM's quality of trainee is going down the drain."

"SM should have just made the other trainees debut like Goeun and Hina. They would have been really good since they were trainees for a long time."

"This group is not going to be so good."

"They look too ordinary."

"ITZY is so much better than this new group."

"Don't know why they are allowing the Yoo Jimin girl to debut. She must've paid them or something."

"I think SM released this group to cover up the controversy with Red Velvet but what is this. They won't be able to beat ITZY with a line up like this."

