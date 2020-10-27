Former Crayon Pop member Soyul sheds tears on 'Miss Back' as she thinks back to the difficult times

Recently, the former Crayon Pop member Soyul appeared on MBN's 'Miss Back' and shed tears while leaving a video message to her future self.



The episode aired on October 22, and the members of 'Miss Back' spoke about their past and the future dreams they have. During this time, Soyul shared her deep thoughts that she has not shared before.



Soyul stated, "To be honest, I've been thinking, 'Who Am I?' since I was twenty years old when I started being a trainee. Then while I lived with that question in mind, I got married. Then I thought more about 'Who Am I?'" as she began shedding tears.





Soyul continued to state, "I wasn't going to think about the difficulties I went through, but they're just passing through my mind. I mean, my husband Moon Hee Jun was good to me. I love my husband so much. He's watching Hee Yul right now. He's so good to me. I was holding my tears until now, but tears keep coming out. The time I spent on childbirth and childrearing is passing by in my mind. I'm getting sad."



Then she continued to leave a message to her future self, saying, "Your husband and daughter are all important. Your family is precious, but I think finding yourself, the person called 'Park So Yul,' is first and take care of your health. Then our family can all be happy. First, love yourself."



