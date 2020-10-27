Is TWICE's song line distribution for "I Can't Stop me" too severe?

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community the line distribution chart for TWICE's new song.

TWICE successfully released their second full-album 'Eyes Wide Open' and unveiled their title track "I Can't Stop Me." The song has been receiving positive reactions from fans and netizens as they praise the retro-electropop song.

One netizen posted an analysis of the line distribution throughout the song. The netizen who made the post stated it seems like the JYP gave Momo, Dahyun, and Chaeyoung the most minimal parts while Nayeon and Jihyo sang more than half of the song.

According to this netizen, it seemed that JYP minimized the parts for the members who can't sing well. Many Korean netizens agree with the post as they state that TWICE was the group that was once controversial for their live singing abilities.

Netizens' Commented:

"This is the best they can do. I mean, there was controversy over their ability to sing, so of course, they would decrease their parts."

"I don't know why this is bad. I think it's fair that better singers get more parts."



"Nayeon is carrying."



"Nayeon should get paid more. lol."



"The company can't help do this since the members can't sing."



"I think Nayeon and Jihyo aren't amazing singers either."



"I don't think the line distribution is too severe. I think it's fair."



"I think the song is much better with fewer parts for bad singers."



