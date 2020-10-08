Netizen photoshops arched brows on female K-Pop idols with normally straight eyebrows

One netizen decided to experiment with photoshop a little, giving female K-Pop idols some arches to their normally straight eyebrow-styles!

The netizen emphasized that rather than going for a dramatically different look, they wanted to add on more "natural" seeming arches. The original photo is to the left, and the edited photo is to the right. Check out some of the photoshopped photos below!

Taeyeon

IU

Seohyun

Krystal

Hyoyeon

Tzuyu

Yuri

Solar

Hyosung

Heize

Onlookers commented,

"Wow, eyebrows really make a big difference..."

"Straight eyebrows make them look younger and pure, and arched eyebrows make them look mature and powerful."

"Ooh I think Solar, Seohyun, and Yuri look really good with the arched ones."

"I'm a sucker for arched eyebrows these days."

"There are definitely people who suit straight eyebrows better and people who suit arched eyebrows better."

"It's crazy how you can change up your mood with just your eyebrows."

"I like Taeyeon with arched eyebrows and IU with straight eyebrows."

"Is it me or do straight eyebrows make you look more Korean and arched eyebrows make you look a little more foreign?"

What do you think of the differences?